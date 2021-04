BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Delivered 200,496,635 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of April 1

April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 200,496,635 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF APRIL 1 VERSUS 195,581,725 DOSES AS OF MARCH 31

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 153,631,404 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF APRIL 1 VERSUS 150,273,292 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MARCH 31

* U.S. CDC SAYS 99,565,311 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF APRIL 1 VERSUS 97,593,290 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MARCH 31

* U.S. CDC SAYS 56,089,614 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF APRIL 1 VERSUS 54,607,041 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MARCH 31

* U.S. CDC SAYS 7,731,353 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE ADMINISTERED IN LONG-TERM CARE HOMES AS OF APRIL 1 VERSUS 7,726,500 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MARCH 31