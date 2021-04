BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Delivered 258,502,815 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Of April 16

April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 258,502,815 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF APRIL 16 VERSUS 255,400,665 DOSES AS OF APRIL 15

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 202,282,923 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF APRIL 16 VERSUS 198,317,040 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF APRIL 15

* U.S. CDC SAYS 127,743,096 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF APRIL 16 VERSUS 125,822,868 INDIVIDUALS AS OF APRIL 15

* U.S. CDC SAYS 80,609,818 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF APRIL 16 VERSUS 78,498,290 INDIVIDUALS AS OF APRIL 15

* U.S. CDC SAYS 7,775,182 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE ADMINISTERED IN LONG-TERM CARE HOMES AS OF APRIL 16 VERSUS 7,771,899 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF APRIL 15 Source text (bit.ly/32kSMNB)