April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 222,322,230 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF APRIL 23 VERSUS 218,947,643 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF APRIL 22

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 286,095,185 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF APRIL 23 VERSUS 282,183,915 DOSES AS OF APRIL 22