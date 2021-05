BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Delivered 318,474,035 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of May 4

May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 318,474,035 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MAY 4

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 247,769,049 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MAY 4 VERSUS 246,780,203 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MAY 3

* U.S. CDC SAYS 147,894,671 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MAY 4 VERSUS 147,517,734 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MAY 3

* U.S. CDC SAYS 106,168,588 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF MAY 4 VERSUS 105,523,520 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MAY 3

* U.S. CDC SAYS 7,802,685 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE ADMINISTERED IN LONG-TERM CARE HOMES AS OF MAY 4 VERSUS 7,802,513 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MAY 3 Source text for COVID-19 Vaccinations in the United States: (bit.ly/3k8xE5l)

Source text for Federal Pharmacy Partnership for LTC Program : (bit.ly/3ujDKnN)