BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Delivered 329,843,825 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Of May 9 Versus 329,840,055 Doses As Of May 8

May 9 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 329,843,825 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MAY 9 VERSUS 329,840,055 DOSES AS OF MAY 8

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 259,716,989 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MAY 9 VERSUS 257,347,205 DOSES AS OF MAY 8

* U.S. CDC SAYS 152,116,936 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MAY 9 VERSUS 151,315,505 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MAY 8

* U.S. CDC SAYS 114,258,244 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF MAY 9 VERSUS 112,626,771 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MAY 8

* U.S. CDC SAYS 7,813,633 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE ADMINISTERED IN LONG-TERM CARE HOMES AS OF MAY 9 VERSUS 7,811,741 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MAY 8 Source text: bit.ly/2JCt2qg