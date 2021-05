BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Delivered 337,089,765 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Of May 12

May 12 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 337,089,765 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MAY 12 VERSUS 334,081,065 DOSES DELIVERED AS OF MAY 11

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 264,680,844 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MAY 12 VERSUS 263,132,561 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MAY 11

* U.S. CDC SAYS 153,986,312 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MAY 12 VERSUS 153,448,316 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MAY 11

* U.S. CDC SAYS 117,647,439 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF MAY 12 VERSUS 116,576,359 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MAY 11

* U.S. CDC SAYS 7,815,829 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE ADMINISTERED IN LONG-TERM CARE HOMES AS OF MAY 12 VERSUS 7,815,028 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MAY 11