BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Delivered 339,165,445 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of May 13 Versus 337,089,765 Doses Delivered As Of May 12

May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 339,165,445 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MAY 13 VERSUS 337,089,765 DOSES DELIVERED AS OF MAY 12

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 266,596,486 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MAY 13 VERSUS 264,680,844 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MAY 12

* U.S. CDC SAYS 154,624,231 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MAY 13 VERSUS 153,986,312 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MAY 12

* U.S. CDC SAYS 118,987,308 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF MAY 13 VERSUS 117,647,439 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MAY 12

* U.S. CDC SAYS 7,817,918 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE ADMINISTERED IN LONG-TERM CARE HOMES AS OF MAY 13 VERSUS 7,815,829 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MAY 12 Source text: (bit.ly/3uL3h9N)