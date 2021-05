BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Delivered 346,672,525 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Of May 18

May 18 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 346,672,525 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MAY 18 VERSUS 344,503,595 DOSES DELIVERED AS OF MAY 17

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 275,535,207 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MAY 18 VERSUS 274,411,901 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MAY 17

* U.S. CDC SAYS 158,365,411 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MAY 18 VERSUS 157,827,208 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MAY 17

* U.S. CDC SAYS 124,455,693 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF MAY 18 VERSUS 123,828,224 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MAY 17

* U.S. CDC SAYS 7,828,084 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE ADMINISTERED IN LONG-TERM CARE HOMES AS OF MAY 18 VERSUS 7,827,824 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MAY 17 Source text: bit.ly/33TBiIX Further company coverage: