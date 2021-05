BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Delivered 362,375,765 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Of May 28

May 28 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 362,375,765 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MAY 28 VERSUS 361,250,445 DOSES DELIVERED AS OF MAY 27

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 292,099,778 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MAY 28 VERSUS 290,724,607 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MAY 27

* U.S. CDC SAYS 166,388,129 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MAY 28 VERSUS 165,718,717 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MAY 27

* U.S. CDC SAYS 133,532,544 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF MAY 28 VERSUS 132,769,894 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MAY 27