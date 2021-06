BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Delivered 371,520,735 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of June 6 Versus 371,520,975 Doses As Of June 5

June 6 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 371,520,735 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JUNE 6 VERSUS 371,520,975 DOSES AS OF JUNE 5

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 301,638,578 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JUNE 6 VERSUS 300,268,730 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF JUNE 5

* U.S. CDC SAYS 170,833,221 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JUNE 6 VERSUS 170,272,150 INDIVIDUALS AS OF JUNE 5

* U.S. CDC SAYS 138,969,323 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF JUNE 6 VERSUS 138,112,702 INDIVIDUALS AS OF JUNE 5