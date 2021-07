BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Delivered 390,174,755 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of July 19

July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 390,174,755 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JULY 19

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 338,247,434 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JULY 19 VERSUS 337,740,358 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF JULY 18

* U.S. CDC SAYS 186,317,651 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JULY 19 VERSUS 186,038,501 INDIVIDUALS AS OF JULY 18

* U.S. CDC SAYS 161,473,715 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF JULY 19 VERSUS 161,232,483 INDIVIDUALS AS OF JULY 18