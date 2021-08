BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Delivered 402,010,455 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of Aug 4

Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 402,010,455 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF AUG 4 VERSUS 401,229,975 DOSES DELIVERED AS OF AUG 3

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 348,102,478 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF AUG 4 VERSUS 347,377,149 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF AUG 3

* U.S. CDC SAYS 192,614,017 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF AUG 4 VERSUS 192,120,576 INDIVIDUALS AS OF AUG 3

* U.S. CDC SAYS 165,334,987 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF AUG 4 VERSUS 165,081,416 INDIVIDUALS AS OF AUG 3