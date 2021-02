BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Delivered 73.4 Mln Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of Feb. 18

Feb 18 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 73,377,450 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF FEB. 18 VERSUS 72,423,125 DOSES DELIVERED AS OF FEB. 17

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 57,737,767 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF FEB. 18 VERSUS 56,281,827 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF FEB. 17

* U.S. CDC SAYS 41,021,049 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED ONE OR MORE DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF FEB. 18 VERSUS 40,268,009 INDIVIDUALS AS OF FEB. 17

* U.S. CDC SAYS 16,162,358 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED TWO DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF FEB. 18 VERSUS 15,471,536 INDIVIDUALS AS OF FEB. 17

* U.S. CDC SAYS 6,181,996 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE ADMINISTERED IN LONG-TERM CARE HOMES AS OF FEB. 18 VERSUS 6,070,341 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF FEB. 17 Source text for Vaccinations in the U.S.: (bit.ly/3k8xE5l)

Source text for Long-Term Care Facilities update: (bit.ly/3auqGo7)