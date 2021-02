BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Delivered 75,204,965 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of Feb. 21 Versus 79,128,495 Doses Delivered As Of Feb. 20

Feb 21 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 75,204,965 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF FEB. 21 VERSUS 79,128,495 DOSES DELIVERED AS OF FEB. 20

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 63,090,634 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF FEB. 21 VERSUS DOSES 61,289,500 ADMINISTERED AS OF FEB. 20

* U.S. CDC SAYS 43,628,092 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED ONE OR MORE DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF FEB. 21 VERSUS 42,809,595 INDIVIDUALS AS OF FEB. 20

* U.S. CDC SAYS 18,865,319 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED TWO DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF FEB. 21 VERSUS 17,895,667 INDIVIDUALS AS OF FEB. 20

* U.S. CDC SAYS 6,519,848 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE ADMINISTERED IN LONG-TERM CARE HOMES AS OF FEB. 21 VERSUS 6,399,010 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF FEB. 20 Source text: bit.ly/3ujnhjU