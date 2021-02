BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Delivered 96,402,490 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of Feb. 28 Versus 96,402,290 Doses Delivered As Of Feb. 27

Feb 28 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 96,402,490 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF FEB. 28 VERSUS 96,402,290 DOSES DELIVERED AS OF FEB. 27

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 75,236,003 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF FEB. 28 VERSUS 72,806,180 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF FEB. 27

* U.S. CDC SAYS 49,772,180 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED ONE OR MORE DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF FEB. 28 VERSUS 48,435,536 INDIVIDUALS AS OF FEB. 27

* U.S. CDC SAYS 24,779,920 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED TWO DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF FEB. 28 VERSUS 23,698,627 INDIVIDUALS AS OF FEB. 27

* U.S. CDC SAYS 7,112,537 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE ADMINISTERED IN LONG-TERM CARE HOMES AS OF FEB. 28 VERSUS 7,043,540 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF FEB. 27 Source text: bit.ly/3aBe7ra