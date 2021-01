Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC SAYS DISTRIBUTED 21,419,800 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JAN 7 VERSUS 17,288,950 DOSES DISTRIBUTED AS OF JAN 6

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 5,919,418 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JAN 7 VERSUS 5,306,797 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF JAN 6 Source text : (bit.ly/2Xm5CZG)