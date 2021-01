BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Distributed 30.63 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Of Jan 14

Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC SAYS DISTRIBUTED 30,628,175 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JAN 14 VERSUS 29,380,125 DOSES DISTRIBUTED AS OF JAN 13

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 11,148,991 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JAN 14 VERSUS 10,278,462 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF JAN 13

* U.S. CDC SAYS 4,715,600 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE DISTRIBUTED IN LONG-TERM CARE HOMES AS OF JAN 14 VERSUS 4,556,575 DOSES DISTRIBUTED AS OF JAN 13

* U.S. CDC SAYS 1,225,493 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE ADMINISTERED IN LONG-TERM CARE HOMES AS OF JAN 14 VERSUS 1,084,177 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF JAN 13 Source text: (here)