BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Distributed 52,657,675 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Of Feb 2

Feb 2 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC SAYS DISTRIBUTED 52,657,675 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF FEB 2 VERSUS 49,936,450 DOSES DISTRIBUTED AS OF FEB 1

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 32,780,860 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF FEB 2 VERSUS 32,222,402 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF FEB 1

* U.S. CDC SAYS 26,440,836 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED ONE OR MORE DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF FEB. 2 VERSUS 26,023,153 INDIVIDUALS AS OF FEB. 1

* U.S. CDC SAYS 6,064,792 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED TWO DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF FEB. 2 VERSUS 5,927,847 INDIVIDUALS AS OF FEB. 1

* U.S. CDC SAYS 3,851,460 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE ADMINISTERED IN LONG-TERM CARE HOMES AS OF FEB. 2 VERSUS 3,748,779 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF FEB 1 Source text: bit.ly/3rUUe51