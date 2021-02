Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC SAYS DISTRIBUTED 55,943,800 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF FEB 3 VERSUS 52,657,675 DOSES DISTRIBUTED AS OF FEB 2

* U.S. CDC SAYS 27,154,956 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED ONE OR MORE DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF FEB. 3 VERSUS 26,440,836 INDIVIDUALS AS OF FEB. 2 Source text : (bit.ly/3oICzKP)