BRIEF-U.S. CDC Working Group Says Data So Far Suggest Likely Association Of Myocarditis With mRNA Vaccination In Teens And Young Adults

June 23 (Reuters) - United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

* U.S. CDC SAYS PRELIMINARY FINDINGS FROM CDC/FDA DATABASE SUGGEST OBSERVED REPORTS OF HEART INFLAMMATION AFTER MRNA COVID-19 VACCINES ARE GREATER THAN EXPECTED, ESPECIALLY AFTER DOSE 2 IN YOUNGER AGE GROUPS - PRESENTATION

* U.S. CDC SAYS AVAILABLE OUTCOME DATA INDICATE THAT PATIENTS WITH HEART INFLAMMATION FOLLOWING MRNA COVID VACCINES GENERALLY RECOVER FROM SYMPTOMS AND DO WELL - PRESENTATION

* U.S. CDC SAYS EARLY DATA FROM CDC DATABASE SHOWS RATE OF 12.6 HEART INFLAMMATION CASES PER MILLION SECOND DOSES OF ANY MRNA VACCINE IN THE 21 DAYS FOLLOWING VACCINATION- PRESENTATION

* U.S. CDC WORKING GROUP SAYS DATA AVAILABLE TO DATE SUGGEST LIKELY ASSOCIATION OF MYOCARDITIS WITH MRNA VACCINATION IN ADOLESCENTS AND YOUNG ADULTS - PRESENTATION

* U.S. CDC SAYS EARLY DATA ON MYOCARDITIS/PERICARDITIS CASES IN 12-39 YEARS OLDS SUGGEST THE CASE RATE IS HIGHER IN MALES THAN FEMALES IN THE 21 DAYS FOLLOWING VACCINATION - PRESENTATION

* U.S. CDC WORK GROUP SAYS RECOMMENDATION FOR BOOSTER DOSES WOULD ONLY OCCUR AFTER SEEING EVIDENCE OF DECLINING VACCINE EFFECTIVENESS, NOT JUST WANING ANTIBODY RESPONSE - PRESENTATION