March 28 (Reuters) - United States Cellular Corp:

* U.S. CELLULAR TO OFFER NEW 9.7-INCH IPAD WITH APPLE PENCIL SUPPORT

* UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP - CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM