March 23 (Reuters) -

* US CLINICAL TRIAL SITE CONCERNS OVER COVID-19 IMPACT ON ENROLLMENT JUMPS BY 124% OVER PAST WEEK

* CONTINUUM CLINICAL - NEARLY 85% OF CLINICAL TRIAL SITES IN EUROPE WHO RESPONDED TO SURVEY INDICATING COVID-19 WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT ENROLLMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]