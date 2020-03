BRIEF-U.S. CMS Announces Actions To Address Spread Of Coronavirus

March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. CMS:

* U.S. CMS ANNOUNCES ACTIONS TO ADDRESS SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS

* CMS - CALLING ON ALL HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS TO ACTIVATE INFECTION CONTROL PRACTICES

* CMS - ISSUING GUIDANCE TO INSPECTORS AS THEY INSPECT FACILITIES AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS

* CMS - ALSO ISSUING THREE MEMORANDA TO STATE SURVEY AGENCIES, STATE SURVEY AGENCY DIRECTORS AND ACCREDITING ORGANIZATIONS

* CMS - STATE SURVEY AGENCIES, ACCREDITING ORGANIZATIONS WILL NOW FOCUS FACILITY INSPECTIONS EXCLUSIVELY ON ISSUES RELATED TO INFECTION CONTROL

* CMS - HAS DEPLOYED AN INFECTION PREVENTION SPECIALIST TO CDC’S ATLANTA HEADQUARTERS TO ASSIST WITH REAL-TIME IN GUIDANCE DEVELOPMENT

* CMS - STATE SURVEY AGENCIES, ACCREDITING ORGANIZATIONS WILL ALSO FOCUS FACILITY INSPECTIONS ON ISSUES RELATED TO SERIOUS HEALTH & SAFETY THREATS Source text: (go.cms.gov/39qsewl)