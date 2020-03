BRIEF-U.S. CMS Announces New Measures To Protect Nursing Home Residents From Covid-19

March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. CENTERS FOR MEDICARE & MEDICAID SERVICES:

* U.S. CENTERS FOR MEDICARE & MEDICAID SERVICES - ANNOUNCES NEW MEASURES TO PROTECT NURSING HOME RESIDENTS FROM COVID-19

* CMS SAYS RESTRICTING ALL VOLUNTEERS AND NONESSENTIAL HEALTH CARE PERSONNEL AND OTHER PERSONNEL FROM NURSING HOMES

* CMS SAYS CANCELLING ALL GROUP ACTIVITIES AND COMMUNAL DINING IN NURSING HOMES

* U.S. CMS - RESTRICTING ALL VISITORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, WITH EXCEPTIONS FOR COMPASSIONATE CARE, SUCH AS END-OF-LIFE SITUATIONS IN NURSING HOMES

* CMS SAYS IMPLEMENTING ACTIVE SCREENING OF RESIDENTS AND HEALTH CARE PERSONNEL FOR FEVER AND RESPIRATORY SYMPTOMS IN NURSING HOMES Source text : [ID:go.cms.gov/2vh4VGq] Further company coverage: [ ]