BRIEF-U.S. CMS Announces New Reporting & Testing Requirements For Nursing Homes, Other Providers

Aug 25 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CMS - TRUMP ADMINISTRATION STRENGTHENS COVID-19 SURVEILLANCE WITH NEW REPORTING AND TESTING REQUIREMENTS FOR NURSING HOMES, OTHER PROVIDERS

* U.S. CMS - ANNOUNCED REGULATORY CHANGES THAT REQUIRE NURSING HOMES TO TEST STAFF, OFFER TESTING TO RESIDENTS FOR COVID-19

* U.S. CMS - LABORATORIES, NURSING HOMES USING POINT-OF-CARE TESTING DEVICES WILL BE REQUIRED TO REPORT TEST RESULTS AS REQUIRED BY CARES ACT

* U.S. CMS - NEW RULES ALSO REQUIRE HOSPITALS TO PROVIDE COVID-19 CASES AND RELATED DATA TO U.S. HHS

* U.S. CMS - RECOMMENDATION FOR TESTING NURSING HOME STAFF ROUTINELY IS NOW A REQUIREMENT FOR PARTICIPATION IN MEDICARE AND MEDICAID PROGRAMS

* U.S. CMS - CMS NOW REQUIRES THAT NURSING HOMES WILL OFFER TESTS TO RESIDENTS WHEN THERE IS AN OUTBREAK OR RESIDENTS SHOW SYMPTOMS

* U.S. CMS - ADMINISTRATION IS DIRECTING SURVEYORS TO INSPECT NURSING HOMES FOR ADHERENCE TO THE NEW TESTING REQUIREMENTS

* U.S. CMS - HOSPITALS TO REPORT DAILY DATA WHICH INCLUDES NUMBER OF CONFIRMED OR SUSPECTED COVID-19 POSITIVE PATIENTS, ICU BEDS OCCUPIED

* U.S. CMS - HOSPITALS TO REPORT DAILY DATA WHICH INCLUDES AVAILABILITY OF ESSENTIAL SUPPLIES AND EQUIPMENT SUCH AS VENTILATORS AND PPE

* U.S. CMS - CMS’ NEW RULE IMPLEMENTS A CARES ACT REQUIREMENT THAT LABORATORIES REPORT COVID-19 TEST RESULTS DAILY TO HHS SECRETARY

* U.S. CMS - REVISING PREVIOUS POLICY THAT COVERED REPEATED COVID-19 TESTING FOR MEDICARE BENEFICIARIES WITHOUT PRACTITIONER ORDERS DURING PHE

* U.S. CMS - POLICY NOW SPECIFIES THAT A BENEFICIARY MAY RECEIVE ONE COVID-19 TEST WITHOUT ORDER OF PHYSICIAN/HEALTH PRACTITIONER

* U.S. CMS - CMS IS ALSO PAYING FOR TESTS WHEN ORDERED BY PHARMACIST OR OTHER HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL AUTHORIZED UNDER APPLICABLE LAW Source text: go.cms.gov/2EvRPJV