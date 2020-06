June 17 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CMS - ISSUES PROPOSED RULE TO ‘EMPOWER COMMERCIAL PLANS AND STATES TO NEGOTIATE PAYMENT FOR INNOVATIVE NEW THERAPIES BASED ON PATIENT OUTCOMES’

* U.S. CMS - PROPOSED RULE UPDATES PROVISIONS TO 'PROMOTE VALUE-BASED PAYMENT FOR PRESCRIPTION DRUGS' Source text: bit.ly/3fxoD2g