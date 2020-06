June 30 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CMS PROPOSES TO EXPAND COVERAGE POLICY FOR TRANSCATHETER EDGE-TO-EDGE REPAIR (TEER) FOR PATIENTS WITH MITRAL VALVE REGURGITATION

* U.S. CMS - UPDATED POLICY WOULD EXPAND ACCESS TO TEER OF MITRAL VALVE IN MEDICARE TO INCLUDE PATIENTS WITH FUNCTIONAL MITRAL REGURGITATION Source text (go.cms.gov/2BWo977)