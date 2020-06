BRIEF-U.S. CMS Says Data Shows That More Than 325,000 Medicare Beneficiaries Had Diagnosis Of Covid-19 Between Jan. 1 And May 16, 2020

June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. CMS:

* U.S. CMS SAYS DATA SHOWS THAT MORE THAN 325,000 MEDICARE BENEFICIARIES HAD DIAGNOSIS OF COVID-19 BETWEEN JAN. 1 AND MAY 16, 2020

* U.S. CMS SAYS DATA INDICATES THAT NEARLY 110,000 MEDICARE BENEFICIARIES WERE HOSPITALIZED FOR COVID-19-RELEATED TREATMENT

* U.S. CMS SAYS BLACKS WERE HOSPITALIZED WITH COVID-19 AT A RATE NEARLY FOUR TIMES HIGHER THAN WHITES

* U.S. CMS SAYS END-STAGE RENAL DISEASE PATIENTS HAD HIGHEST RATE OF HOSPITALIZATION WITH COVID-19 AMONG ALL MEDICARE BENEFICIARIES

* U.S. CMS SAYS SECOND HIGHEST RATE OF HOSPITALIZATION WITH COVID-19 WAS AMONG BENEFICIARIES ENROLLED IN BOTH MEDICARE AND MEDICAID

* CMS - MEDICARE BENEFICIARIES IN RURAL AREAS HAVE FEWER CASES OF COVID-19; WERE HOSPITALIZED AT LOWER RATE THAN THOSE LIVING IN URBAN/SUBURBAN AREAS