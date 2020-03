March 5 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CENTERS FOR MEDICARE & MEDICAID SERVICES (CMS) DEVELOPS ADDITIONAL CODE FOR CORONAVIRUS LAB TESTS

* U.S. CMS - DEVELOPED SECOND HEALTHCARE COMMON PROCEDURE CODING SYSTEM CODE THAT CAN BE USED BY LABS TO BILL FOR CERTAIN COVID-19 DIAGNOSTIC TESTS Source text : go.cms.gov/3axtbDj