March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. CMS:

* U.S. CMS SAYS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION PROVIDES FINANCIAL RELIEF FOR MEDICARE PROVIDERS

* U.S. CMS SAYS ANNOUNCING EXPANSION OF ACCELERATED & ADVANCE PAYMENT PROGRAM FOR MEDICARE PARTICIPATING HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS & SUPPLIERS

* U.S. CMS SAYS MEDICARE WILL START ACCEPTING, PROCESSING ACCELERATED/ADVANCE PAYMENT REQUESTS IMMEDIATELY

* U.S. CMS SAYS ANTICIPATES PAYMENTS WILL BE ISSUED WITHIN 7 DAYS OF PROVIDER’S REQUEST