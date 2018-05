May 18 (Reuters) - First Cobalt Corp:

* US COBALT SECURITYHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE ACQUISITION BY FIRST COBALT

* FIRST COBALT CORP - US COBALT SHAREHOLDERS, WARRANT HOLDERS AND OPTION HOLDERS VOTED 99.87% IN FAVOUR OF DEAL WITH 35.82% OF ELIGIBLE VOTES CAST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)