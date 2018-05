May 18 (Reuters) - US Concrete Inc:

* U.S. CONCRETE NAMES WILLIAM J. SANDBROOK CHAIRMAN OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* US CONCRETE - SANDBROOK, WHO CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF U.S. CONCRETE, SUCCEEDS EUGENE I. DAVIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)