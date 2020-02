BRIEF-U.S. Confirms 44 Cases Of Coronavirus Among Repatriated Citizens From Diamond Princess

Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

* U.S. CDC CONFIRMS 44 CASES OF CORONAVIRUS FROM REPATRIATED CITIZENS FROM DIAMOND PRINCESS

* U.S. CDC SAYS HAS NOT SAID NO TO ANY REQUEST FROM STATES FOR TESTING OF THE CORONAVIRUS: TELEBRIEFING

* U.S. CDC SAYS RISK TO AMERICANS FROM CORONAVIRUS STILL REMAINS LOWS

* U.S. CDC OFFICIAL SAYS RIGHT NOW LABS CAN START TESTING FOR CORONAVIRUS WITH EXISTING CDC KITS

* U.S. CDC OFFICIAL SAYS GOAL IS TO HAVE EVERY STATE TESTING WITH CDC’S TESTS FOR THE CORONAVIRUS BY THE END OF NEXT WEEK

* U.S. CDC OFFICIAL SAYS FIRST CALLED BY CALIF. HEALTH OFFICIALS ABOUT POSSIBLE CORONAVIRUS CASE ON FEB. 23

* U.S. CDC OFFICIAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TEST KITS ARE ON THE WAY TO CALIFORNIA RIGHT NOW: TELEBRIEFING Source: CDC telebriefing