Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

* AMERICAN HONDA RECALLS ABOUT 34,000 PORTABLE GENERATORS DUE TO FIRE AND BURN HAZARDS

* U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS RECALL INVOLVES HONDA PORTABLE GASOLINE GENERATORS WITH MODEL NUMBERS EB2800I AND EG2800I

* U.S. CPSC SAYS AMERICAN HONDA RECEIVED 38 REPORTS OF FUEL LEAKAGE FROM GENERATORS & NO FIRES OR INJURIES HAVE BEEN REPORTED IN CONNECTION WITH RECALL