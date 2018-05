May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. CPSC:

* U.S. CPSC SAYS AMERICAN HONDA RECALLS RABOUT 65,000 RECREATIONAL OFF-HIGHWAY VEHICLES DUE TO FIRE AND BURN HAZARD

* U.S. CPSC-RELATED TO RECALL, AMERICAN HONDA RECEIVED 22 REPORTS OF MUFFLER PLASTIC HEAT SHIELD MELTING,3 REPORTS OF MUFFLER PLASTIC HEAT SHIELD FIRES

* U.S. CPSC- RELATED TO RECALL, NO INJURIES HAVE BEEN REPORTED