Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

* U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS BED BATH & BEYOND RECALLS ABOUT 175,000 HUDSON COMFORTERS BY UGG IN U.S. DUE TO RISK OF MOLD EXPOSURE