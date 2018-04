April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

* U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS BRIGGS & STRATTON RECALLS ABOUT 201,000 SURFACE CLEANERS DUE TO INJURY HAZARD

* U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALL INVLOVES BRIGGS & STRATTON’S 3000 PSI PRESSURE WASHER SURFACE CLEANERS

* U.S. CPSC SAYS BRIGGS & STRATTON GOT 5 REPORTS OF SURFACE CLEANERS SPRAY BAR DETACHING FROM CENTRAL HUB, WITH 1 REPORT OF SPRAY BAR STRIKING OPERATOR Source text: (bit.ly/2vrmina) Further company coverage: