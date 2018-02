Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

* U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS LENOVO RECALLS THINKPAD LAPTOPS DUE TO FIRE HAZARD​

* ‍U.S. CPSC SAYS ABOUT 78,000 UNITS INVOLVED IN RECALL OF LENOVO THINKPAD LAPTOPS