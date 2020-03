March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. CPSC:

* U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION - NOVARTIS RECALLS 100 MG SANDIMMUNE AND NEORAL PRESCRIPTION DRUG BLISTER PACKAGES

* U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION - NOVARTIS' RECALL DUE TO FAILURE TO MEET CHILD-RESISTANT PACKAGING REQUIREMENT; RISK OF POISONING