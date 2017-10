July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

* Polaris recalls 16,800 RZR 170 recreational off-highway vehicles due to fuel leak, fire hazards

* Polaris has received 102 reports of cracked fuel tank necks, 28 reports of burning, smoking, melted, shorted wires, including 4 reports of fires Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: