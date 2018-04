April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

* POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLES DUE TO CRASH HAZARD

* U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS THE RECALL IS ABOUT 5,600 UNITS OF ‘POLARIS PHOENIX 200 ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLES’

* U.S. CPSC - POLARIS GOT 9 REPORTS OF A DAMAGED THROTTLE LIMITER IN THE ATVS, INCLUDING 1 REPORT OF THROTTLE LIMITER FAILURE RESULTING IN MINOR INJURIES