BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Staples recalls Hazen Mesh office chairs due to fall hazard

June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

* Staples recalls Hazen Mesh office chairs due to fall hazard

* U.S. CPSC - Staples recalls about 124,000 Hazen Mesh office chairs due to fall hazard

* U.S. CPSC - Staples has received 20 reports of legs breaking on chairs, including three reports of injuries resulting in minor cuts and bruises

* U.S. CPSC - Recall was conducted voluntarily by company under CPSC'S fast track recall process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: