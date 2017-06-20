FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Staples recalls Hazen Mesh office chairs due to fall hazard
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2017 / 6:31 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Staples recalls Hazen Mesh office chairs due to fall hazard

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

* Staples recalls Hazen Mesh office chairs due to fall hazard

* U.S. CPSC - Staples recalls about 124,000 Hazen Mesh office chairs due to fall hazard

* U.S. CPSC - Staples has received 20 reports of legs breaking on chairs, including three reports of injuries resulting in minor cuts and bruises

* U.S. CPSC - Recall was conducted voluntarily by company under CPSC'S fast track recall process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.