Feb 18 (Reuters) - Cerus Corp:

* U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE AWARDS FUNDING FOR STUDY TO EVALUATE THE USE OF INTERCEPT PLASMA IN TRAUMATIC BURN RESUSCITATION

* CERUS CORP - STUDY INITIATION IS EXPECTED IN 2020

* CERUS CORP - CERUS WILL SUPPLY PARTICIPATING SITES WITH INTERCEPT PLASMA FOR STUDY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)