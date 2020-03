March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Department Of Health And Human Services:

* U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES (HHS) FINALIZED TWO RULES THAT WILL GIVE PATIENTS MORE CONTROL OF THEIR HEALTH DATA

* HHS SAYS THE TWO RULES IMPLEMENT INTEROPERABILITY & PATIENT ACCESS PROVISIONS OF BIPARTISAN 21ST CENTURY CURES ACT

* HHS - ONC FINAL RULE IDENTIFIES, FINALIZES ACTIVITIES NOT CONSTITUTING INFORMATION BLOCKING, ESTABLISHES RULES TO PREVENT “INFORMATION BLOCKING” PRACTICES Source text: (bit.ly/2Iz8uLm)