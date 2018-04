April 15 (Reuters) -

* U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES- HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES SECRETARY ALEX AZAR WAS TREATED WITH INTRAVENOUS ANTIBIOTICS FOR MINOR INFECTION ON SUNDAY

