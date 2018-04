April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Department of Health and Human Services:

* U.S. DEPARTMENT. OF HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES SAYS EARLIER ON MONDAY SECRETARY OF HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES ALEX AZAR WAS DISCHARGED FROM ST. VINCENT’S HOSPITAL

* U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES SAYS ALEX AZAR WILL BE BACK IN OFFICE ON APRIL 17 IN WASHINGTON D.C. Source text: (bit.ly/2IZtgSl)