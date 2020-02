Feb 19 (Reuters) - Liqui-Box:

* US DOJ AND LIQUI-BOX REACH AGREEMENT ON LIQUI-BOX’S ACQUISITION OF DS SMITH PLASTICS

* LIQUI-BOX - AS PART OF U.S. DOJ AGREEMENT, CO WILL DIVEST SELECTED DS SMITH/RAPAK BAG-IN-BOX (BIB) BUSINESS IN U.S.