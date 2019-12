Dec 10 (Reuters) -

* U.S. DOJ SAYS HSBC SWITZERLAND ENTERED DEFERRED PROSECUTION AGREEMENT WITH DOJ TODAY IN U.S. DISTRICT COURT FOR SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF FLORIDA

* U.S. DOJ SAYS HSBC SWITZERLAND ADMITTED TO CONSPIRING WITH U.S. TAXPAYERS TO EVADE TAXES, TO PAY $192.35 MILLION IN PENALTIES