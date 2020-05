May 15 (Reuters) -

* U.S. DOJ, STATE ATTORNEYS GENERAL LIKELY TO BRING ANTITRUST LAWSUITS AGAINST GOOGLE - WSJ

* U.S. DOJ MOVING TOWARD BRINGING A CASE AGAINST GOOGLE AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER- WSJ

* SOME STATE ATTORNEYS GENERAL, LED BY TEXAS AG PAXTON, ARE LIKELY TO FILE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE, PROBABLY IN THE FALL - WSJ Source : on.wsj.com/362cD5n