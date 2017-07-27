FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-US Ecology Q2 earnings per share C$0.23
July 27, 2017 / 8:52 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-US Ecology Q2 earnings per share C$0.23

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - US Ecology Inc

* US Ecology announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.38 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.23

* Q2 revenue C$126.1 million versus C$122.4 million

* Reaffirms 2017 full year outlook

* "overall, business conditions remain consistent with our expectations"

* Currently tracking to lower end of 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance range of $120 million to $130 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.73, revenue view $504.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

